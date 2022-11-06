VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.80% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 48,957 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

