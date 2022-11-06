Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATUS. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

ATUS stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

