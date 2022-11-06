S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&P Global Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $316.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.03. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

