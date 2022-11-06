ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$48.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.00.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.84. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$39.80 and a twelve month high of C$48.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.01.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, with a total value of C$236,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,249,012,926. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,750 over the last three months.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

