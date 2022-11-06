TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.88.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

TopBuild stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $141.28 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

