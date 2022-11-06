Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $46.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

