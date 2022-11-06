Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co. Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

