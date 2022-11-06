Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Price Target at GBX 955

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($11.04).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($9.77) to GBX 830 ($9.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.10) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 744 ($8.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 748.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 802.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,690.91. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($11.10).

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.02), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($45,750.26). In the last quarter, insiders bought 57 shares of company stock worth $44,766.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

