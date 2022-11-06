Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.69 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

