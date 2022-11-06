Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $106.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 1.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Endava by 23.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

