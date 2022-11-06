Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DENN. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Denny’s by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 439,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Denny’s by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

