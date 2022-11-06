Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lear Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $136.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 412.4% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 770,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 619,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $37,767,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

