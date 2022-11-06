FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Decreased by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

Shares of ECL opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

