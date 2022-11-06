Brokers Offer Predictions for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

