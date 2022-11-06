Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.29 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 127.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.