Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $10.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Shares of IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $341.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

