Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITGet Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $10.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Gartner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT opened at $319.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $341.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

