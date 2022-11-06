Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sovos Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.03. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,275,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $17,046,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,265,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,264,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,030,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 1,275,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $17,046,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,265,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,264,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,828,000 shares of company stock worth $131,472,990 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.