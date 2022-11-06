Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Issued By KeyCorp

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.