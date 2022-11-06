FY2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

ABNB stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Airbnb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.