Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nautilus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Nautilus’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.34). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million.

NLS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

NLS opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

