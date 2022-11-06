Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Clorox in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%.
Clorox Price Performance
CLX stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.