Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Clorox in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%.

Clorox Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

CLX stock opened at $140.69 on Friday. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.