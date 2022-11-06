Dorian LPG Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dorian LPG in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorian LPG’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorian LPG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LPG stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $760.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.95%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $781,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,563,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

