Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Raised by Analyst

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Lane in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Lane’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,973.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 43.60%.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
