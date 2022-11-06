Semler Scientific, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semler Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Shares of SMLR opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

