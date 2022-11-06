Semler Scientific, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Semler Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.
Shares of SMLR opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
