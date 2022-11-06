Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

GAIN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $463.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 274,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 283,224 shares during the period.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

