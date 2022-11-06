Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.47.

EL stock opened at $210.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.41. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

