KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Altice USA Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,677 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $27,924,000. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

