Slate Office REIT to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$49.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

