National Bank Financial Weighs in on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.43.

TSE MTY opened at C$57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$65.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.20.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

