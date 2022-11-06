FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $32.52 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

