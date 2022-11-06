Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accuray in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Accuray Trading Up 2.5 %

ARAY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. Accuray has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $194.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accuray news, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $26,527.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $76,410.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 731,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,477.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $26,527.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,182 shares of company stock valued at $188,380. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accuray by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 1,468,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 17.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 549,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.