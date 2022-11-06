FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

