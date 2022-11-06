KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Vimeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Vimeo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

