UBS Group Trims Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Target Price to €64.00

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €69.00 ($69.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($73.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Scout24 from €64.00 ($64.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scout24 from €72.00 ($72.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

