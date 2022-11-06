Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

