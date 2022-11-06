Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT Lowered to €162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($170.00) to €162.00 ($162.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDSMY. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($190.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($164.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

