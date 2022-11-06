Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Spin Master Trading Down 1.9 %
OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $40.00.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
