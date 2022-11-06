Morgan Stanley Cuts Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Price Target to €32.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($135.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

