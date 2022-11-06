Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Savaria has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.