Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) PT Lowered to GBX 850 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 980 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($9.83) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tate & Lyle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.4 %

TATYY stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

