Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHJBF opened at 5.60 on Thursday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of 5.60 and a fifty-two week high of 5.60.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile
