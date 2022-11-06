Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.