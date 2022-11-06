Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SECYF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

