Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

