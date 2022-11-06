Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

