Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 108989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 6.01%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Enerplus Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.