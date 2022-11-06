17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) versus DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Head to Head Review

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and DriveItAway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.13 -$226.27 million ($1.80) -0.49 DriveItAway $2.19 million 2.88 $320,000.00 N/A N/A

DriveItAway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DriveItAway has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and DriveItAway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and DriveItAway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -40.14% -58.63% -32.16% DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32%

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

