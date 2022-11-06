Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT Lowered to €2.00 at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.00 ($2.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNPRF. Credit Suisse Group cut Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.10) to €2.20 ($2.20) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.37.

Uniper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. Uniper has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $32.78.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

