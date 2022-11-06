Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €28.00 ($28.00) target price on the stock.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.00) to €29.20 ($29.20) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €26.70 ($26.70) to €18.90 ($18.90) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($28.70) to €21.00 ($21.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.22.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

