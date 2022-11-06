Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 168 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.25.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of UZAPF opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.71.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

